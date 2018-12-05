The University of Northwestern Ohio is sponsoring the Allen Lima Youth Leadership Educational Session on this Friday, December 7, in the UNOH High Performance 600 Building on Hartzler Road.

The Session runs from 8:00 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. and the focus concentrates on the importance of Understanding Self & Leadership.

Lecture and interactive sessions throughout the day include DARE Communication Styles, Leadership Styles, and Team Building Exercises.

The Allen/Lima Youth Leadership program, in partnership with Lima Rotary Foundation and Lima Memorial Health System, is a county and city-wide youth leadership program for a maximum of 40 high school sophomores and juniors.