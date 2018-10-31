The University of Northwestern Ohio is hosting an International Fair on Wednesday, November 14th in the UNOH Event Center from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Presidential Hall. This is a special event put on for the Elida Elementary students that UNOH international students visited with throughout the fall season.

The International Fair will feature UNOH students representing their home countries in a hands-on activity for the elementary students. Some of the countries represented will be England, Wales, Germany, France, Malaysia, Brazil, Argentina, Zimbabwe, Sweden, Serbia, Iceland, and Peru.

The Elida Elementary students will “Travel the World” as they move from table to table learning about the different cultures of each of the countries. Each country’s display will provide different perspectives of culture which may include historical items, art, music, currency, international business, current events, and food and/or drinks.

This International Fair occurs coincides with International Education Week, a joint initiative by the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Department of Education as part of an effort to promote programs that prepare Americans for a global environment and attract future leaders from abroad to study, learn, and exchange experiences in the United States.