Af

After almost a month of being shut down, McDonald’s of Kenton has reopened and has a sleeker more modernized feel to it.

General manger, Luke Franz explained to WKTN, how the renovation had been planned for a while. Most McDonald’s have or will be doing this to update lobbies, install ordering kiosks, and update other things technology wise to prepare for the future.

McDonald’s of Kenton also redid the play land area for the children. The new play land has many new, fun features to it that the children are excited about and also has features that helps employees keep it more sanitary.

Franz emphasized that the biggest thing from the renovation was the décor and kiosks. It was important to update the scenery for customers as well as making the lines shorter. The new kiosks allow you to put in your own order, as well as pay right there if you have a card.

When dining in, McDonald’s now offers locators. The locators are given to you after ordering and are Bluetooth enabled. So when being served your food, the employees are able to locate you from the monitor in the back so that there are no issues getting your food to you in a timely manner.

McDonald’s hopes the modernization helps both the employees and customers moving forward.