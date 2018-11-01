The Upper Sandusky girls soccer team recently held its end-of-the-year banquet.

Award winners were: (in submitted picture from left to right)

Alivia Oney, Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association academic award, All-Northwest OSSCA second team, All-North Central Ohio Soccer Association first team, most valuable player, 4th-year letter winner.; Taylor Norris, All-NWOSSCA honorable mention, All-NCOSA 2nd team, co-offensive player of the year, 3rd-year letter winner; Jenna Rodriguez, All-NWOSSCA honorable mention, All-NCOSA 1st team, defensive player of the year, 4th-year letter winner; Audrey Boes, All-NWOSSCA honorable mention, All-NCOSA honorable mention, co-offensive player of the year, 4th-year letter winner; (back row) Grace Kinley, Knights of Columbus sportsmanship award; Lindsay Weininger, co-rookie of the year; Grace Vent, co-rookie of the year; Cortni Brown, All-NCOSA honorable mention, most improved, 3rd-year letter winner; and Brooke Swavel, All-NCOSA honorable mention, co-rookie of the year.