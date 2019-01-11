The Upper Sandusky High Sschool Girls Soccer coaching staff is providing winter training for girls in grades 3-8.

Who: Any girl in grades 3-8.

When: Sundays from Jan. 6 through March 24 (excluding Feb. 3).

Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Where: Upper Sandusky High School Gym. Use north gym door.

Cost: FREE

Shoes: Preferably indoor soccer shoes, otherwise please wear appropriate tennis shoes for a gym floor. Do not wear indoor shoes outside to prevent tracking outdoor elements onto the floor.

Please also bring: shin guards & socks. Water fountains will be available.

GK-specific training: Available from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for boys and girls grades 3-8. Provide your own GK gloves.

For additional details, email patrick_m@usevs.org or message the coaches through the team Facebook page: USHS Girls Soccer.

Calendar also is available through the team website: LeagueLineup.com/USHSGirlsSoccer