The Upper Sandusky High Sschool Girls Soccer coaching staff is providing winter training for girls in grades 3-8.
Who: Any girl in grades 3-8.
When: Sundays from Jan. 6 through March 24 (excluding Feb. 3).
Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Where: Upper Sandusky High School Gym. Use north gym door.
Cost: FREE
Shoes: Preferably indoor soccer shoes, otherwise please wear appropriate tennis shoes for a gym floor. Do not wear indoor shoes outside to prevent tracking outdoor elements onto the floor.
Please also bring: shin guards & socks. Water fountains will be available.
GK-specific training: Available from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for boys and girls grades 3-8. Provide your own GK gloves.
For additional details, email patrick_m@usevs.org or message the coaches through the team Facebook page: USHS Girls Soccer.
Calendar also is available through the team website: LeagueLineup.com/USHSGirlsSoccer