Upper Scioto Valley Local Schools is honoring all area veterans this Friday November 9.

Breakfast, donated by the Henderson’s 235 Grill, will be served by members of the Upper Scioto Valley Local Honor Society in the Alumni Fieldhouse at 8:30 am and will be followed by a group photo and a school-wide assembly at 9:45 am.

This year’s keynote speaker is retired Air Force Lt. Colonel Catherine Seibert.

Colonel Seibert was in the Air Force for 24 years as an Aeromedical Evacuation Flight Nurse. She retired from the Air Force in 2013 after multiple deployments and assignments.