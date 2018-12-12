An Urbana man is facing charges following a report about the theft of gasoline in Union County this week.

According to the daily media release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to investigate the theft at a business in the 18,000 block of State Route 347.

The suspect was located on 347 at State Route 31, and after further investigation, 38 year old Ronald B. Wallace was arrested on charges of theft, possession of marijuana and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Wallace was transported to the Tri County Regional Jail.