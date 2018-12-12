The Upper Sandusky Police Department has announced some traffic changes to help avoid gridlock during the Fantasy of Lights Display.

The modification are being made on East Wyandot Avenue in order to create a more orderly flow for eastbound traffic.

The idea is to create two separate traffic lanes leading into Harrison Smith Park.

The dates for the modified traffic pattern this month in the 14, 15, 21, 22 and 23 between the hours of 4:30pm to 10:00pm.

More on the traffic pattern can be found on the Upper Sandusky Police Department Facebook page.