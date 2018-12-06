A vehicle struck a business in Wyandot County Wednesday then fled the scene.

According to the report from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of a southbound vehicle on State Highway 199 appeared to have lost control of the vehicle and drove off the left side of the road.

The vehicle struck the front of the Schmidt Machine Parts building with enough force to break the cement block foundation loose, moving it inwards several inches resulting in structural damage. A large glass window was also broken.

The driver then fled the scene in the vehicle, but left behind parts including the entire front grill.

Deputies have determined the vehicle was a 2006-2009 burgundy or purple GMC Envoy, and law enforcement agencies in surrounding counties were advised to be on the lookout.

The crash remains under investigation.