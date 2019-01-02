Vern Eldridge, 73 of Kenton passed away on Tuesday, January 1, 2019. Vern was born on April 10, 1945 in Green Springs, Ohio to the late Ernest and Cassie (Arnett) Eldridge.

Vern married Lori Hassan on December 21, 1996 and she survives along with three children: Jeff (Kim) Eldridge of Green Castle, IN, Kimberly Eldridge of Myrtle Beach, SC and Brittany (Jesse VanDyne) Alloway of Marysville, OH. Vern’s brother Jerry “Rab” Eldridge of San Francisco, CA and sisters: Vivian (Steve) Eldridge-Goseland of Ft.Myers, FL and Betty (John) Posey of Enon, OH also survive along with six grandchildren: Trevor, Paige, Blaize, Ashtyn, Paige, and Gage; sister in-law, Cindy (Alan) Holmberg of Miamisburg, OH; father and mother-law, Don and Carol Hassan of Kenton and special nephews Scott (Jill) Eldridge of Lakeview, OH, Mike (Stacy) Eldridge of West Lafayette, IN, Jason (Jenn) Holmberg of Concord, NC and Jerad (Elisha Hayes) Holmberg of Flowermound, TX.

Vern was preceded in death by three brothers: Darrell, Dallas, and Wendell Eldridge and one sister, Bernice Williams.

Vern was a long time resident of Kenton and worked as a barber at Espy Barber Shop and as a Real Estate Agent. Vern was a family man and a very loving Husband, Father, and Grandfather. Vern liked to joke around and quickly made friends with everyone that he met. Vern also enjoyed his cars. He went to numerous car shows and owned a few 59 Chevy’s that were near and dear to him.

Visitation will be held Sunday January 6, 2019 from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m. at SCHINDEWOF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 7, 2019 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Clancy Cruise officiating.

Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.