An employee of Walmart reported being assaulted at the store late Thursday afternoon.

According to the Kenton Police Department report, the employee said he was working at the electronics register when three males came into the store.

One of the suspects allegedly picked up a basketball and threw it in the direction of the employee, striking him in the face.

The three suspects had been told previously that they were not allowed in the store.

Officers are reviewing the store’s surveillance camera in an attempt to identify the suspects.