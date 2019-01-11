Despite losing to Wapakoneta 24 to 57, Kenton wrestlers won five of the nine contested matches.

Anthony Hunt (92 lb), Landen Elliott (110 lb) and Eli Kauble (205 lbs) all defeated their opponents by pin. Kade Smith (80 lb) and Gavin Manns (150 lb) won their matches by decision.

Kenton faces St. Mary’s in a dual meet at home next Thursday, January 17th.

Wapakoneta 57 – Kenton 24

80: John Jauert (WAP) over Connor Dye (KENT) (Dec 8-3)

86: Kade Smith (KENT) over Noah Schlosser (WAP) (Dec 7-1)

92: Anthony Hunt (KENT) over Zachary Steinke (WAP) (Fall 1:48)

98: Gannon Casebolt (WAP) over (KENT) (For.)

104: Jesse Adams (WAP) over Landon Dillard (KENT) (Fall 1:25)

110: Landen Elliott (KENT) over Reece Schnarre (WAP) (Fall 1:51)

116: Nate Roa (WAP) over Aaron Modd (KENT) (Fall 2:08)

122: Spencer Hurley (WAP) over (KENT) (For.)

128: Jace Knous (WAP) over (KENT) (For.)

134: Corbin Mitchell (WAP) over (KENT) (For.)

142: Nate Buell (WAP) over (KENT) (For.)

150: Gavin Manns (KENT) over Caleb Hicks (WAP) (Dec 4-2)

160: Andrew Mosler (WAP) over Tyson Hopkins (KENT) (Fall 2:55)

172: Kaden Ware (WAP) over (KENT) (For.)

205: Eli Kauble (KENT) over Landon Hance (WAP) (Fall 0:34)

245: Double Forfeit