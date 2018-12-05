The Wapakoneta Police Department held their annual awards banquet at the American Legion this week.

Several awards and achievements were handed out, including the LIFE SAVING AWARD to Officer Jordan Reineke and Retired Officer Greg Lowry.

Earlier this year Officer Reineke responded to a medical emergency of a female not breathing. Officer Reineke arrived to the scene and Retired Officer Greg Lowry was already there and was performing CPR. Officer Reineke brought in the AED and through teamwork the female was revived.

All of the winners are posted on the police department’s Facebook page.