Some residents in Bellefontaine are without water due to a water main break on the south side of that city.

WPKO Radio reported that the break occurred in the Highpoint Village Shopping Center between the Kroger Fuel Station and Burger King.

Several homes and businesses in that are without service.

Other customers have low pressure.

No timetable has been given as to when water will be restored, and officials have not determined yet what areas will be under a boil water advisory once water is restored.