The 2018 Western Buckeye League Boys and Girls All-League Soccer Teams were announced.

Kenton’s Landon Bartlett was named the WBL Player of the Year.

Making first team for Kenton were:

Landon Bartlett, Hayden Hicks and Isaac Mendez.

Second Team:

Patrick Bartlett.

Third team:

Luke Woodruff and Drew Hoppe

Honorable Mention:

Reed Cook

Making first team for the girls was Hannah Holland.

Second team:

Sidney Plott

Third Team:

Keelee Barrett

Honorable Mention:

Brylee Hayter.

The 2018 WBL Volleyball All-League selections were made as well, and Alexis Brooks received honorable mention.