The 2018 Western Buckeye League Boys and Girls All-League Soccer Teams were announced.
Kenton’s Landon Bartlett was named the WBL Player of the Year.
Making first team for Kenton were:
Landon Bartlett, Hayden Hicks and Isaac Mendez.
Second Team:
Patrick Bartlett.
Third team:
Luke Woodruff and Drew Hoppe
Honorable Mention:
Reed Cook
Making first team for the girls was Hannah Holland.
Second team:
Sidney Plott
Third Team:
Keelee Barrett
Honorable Mention:
Brylee Hayter.
The 2018 WBL Volleyball All-League selections were made as well, and Alexis Brooks received honorable mention.