Several crashes occurred around Wyandot County over the weekend.

According to the reports from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office:

32 year old Donald Bergman, of Lansing, Michigan, was driving a truck north on U.S. 23 and failed to see a vehicle being operated by 54 year old Larry Stair, of Dola, who was slowing down to make a right turn onto County Highway 98. Bergman vehicle struck the rear of the Stair vehicle forcing it off the right side of the road and into the ditch.

Heavy damage occurred to both vehicles.

Bergman was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay.

He was cited for an assured clear distance ahead violation.

26 year old Trevor Wing lost control of his vehicle while travelling south on County Highway 96.

The car went off the right side of the road and struck a tree causing heavy damage.

Wing was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay.

41 year Jeremy Frisch, of Forest, lost control of his car on a curve while driving south on County Highway 96.

The car ended up off the right side of the road where it struck a utility pole.

Heavy damage occurred to the car, but Frisch was not injured.

He was cited for failure to control.