KENTON-Hardin Co. Soroptimist International congratulates Club 250 winner Merrillee Rogers for week 46.

She will receive $100.

Club 250 is a fundraiser that helps to award scholarships to local women and girls. The scholarships help women and girls to get more education and thus avoid chances of abuse.

Soroptimist International of Kenton/Hardin County is sponsoring Club 250 raffle tickets for 2019. Only 250 tickets will be sold and once the tickets are sold, we will start the drawings for 2019. Tickets are $52 each and one winner will be drawn each week for 52 weeks. Week 1-48 win $100. Week 49-50 win $125, week 51 wins $250, and Week 52 wins $500. Winning tickets drawn week 1-48 will have their tickets put back in for future drawings. Winning tickets drawn after week 48 do not go back in. Weekly winners will be mailed a check.

Please consider purchasing a ticket to support our club and all the worthy causes through the funds we raise. For more information, please contact Laura Ferguson 567-674-1023 or email her at laura.r.ferguson@gmail.com