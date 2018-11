A Lima man was killed in a weekend crash that occurred on State Route 81 in Allen County.

According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 64 year old Harold R. Cheney lost control of his car while driving east on 81. The car went off the south side of the road and struck a house trailer.

Cheney was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital where he later died.

A person in the mobile home was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.