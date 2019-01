A shooting in Lima over the weekend in under investigation.

Lima Ohio.com reported that officers were dispatched to Marko’s Sports and Spirits on South Main Street where they found 22 year old Markeice Johnson in the parking lot outside the establishment.

He was transported to St. Rita’s Mercy Health for treatment of a gunshot wound. His injury was said to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with any information on the shooting is being asked to call Lima Police at 419-227-4444.