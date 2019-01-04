Hardin County – Mercer County OSU Extension will host the 2019 West Central Ohio Weed Science Day. The program will be held on January 17, 2019, at the Knights of St. John Hall, 8608 State Route 119, Maria Stein, Ohio beginning at 9:00 a.m.

The program will address the current weed situation in area fields along with weed identification and understanding herbicide site of action. Dr. Jeff Stachler, Auglaize County OSU Extension educator, and Harold Watters, OSU Extension Agronomic Crop Specialist, will be discussing Weed ID, Herbicide Site of Action and Weed Management Strategies. Peggy Hall, Director, OSU Agricultural & Resource Law Program, will also give an explanation of the Noxious Weed Law.

Dr. Jeff Stachler stated, “This is a meeting you don’t want to miss! With the increasing presence of giant ragweed, marestail and waterhemp in soybean fields, along with increased weed resistance to herbicides, a well thought-out plan must be developed to achieve weed control success.”

There is no cost to attend the event, but preregistration is required by January 10, 2019. Call the Mercer County OSU Extension Office at 419-586-2179 or email Denny Riethman at riethman.24@osu.edu to reserve your spot for the program.

A free lunch will be provided for all those who register along with a 2019 Weed Control Guide.

Following the lunch, Dicamba Certification Training will be conducted by BASF starting at 1:30 pm.