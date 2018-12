A Wharton man reported that fraudulent charges were made on his credit card.

According to the report from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, the victim told deputies that his card was used without his consent to purchase just over $3900 in items.

The man was told by his credit car company that most of the charges were for a rental car in Georgia. They noted the card was used to rent a vehicle that was not returned.

The incident is under investigation.