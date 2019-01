The Kenton Wildcats defeated the St. Marys Roughriders 57-51 in Western Buckeye League boys basketball play Friday.

The Wildcats (9-3 overall, 1-3 WBL) were led by Jaron Sharp’s game-high 32 points.

The Roughriders (3-6, 0-4) got 14 points from Ethan Steger, 11 more from Max Mielke and 10 from Braeden Dunlap.

Sharp was named the Ace Hardware Player of the Game.