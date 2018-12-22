The Kenton Wildcats held off a stiff challenge from Harding and improved to 6-1 with a 54-45 non-league victory in boys basketball play Friday.

The Cats led by three points after three quarters but hit several big shots to build a solid lead and then salted the game away by knocking down 13 of 14 foul shots in the fourth quarter.

The Presidents (2-4) put nine players in the scoring column but none finished with more than eight points.

Jaron Sharp had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Cats while Jacob Eversole finished with 12 points and five caroms. Carson James finished with nine points and was named the Ace Hardware Player of the Game.