…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM EST

SUNDAY FOR HARDIN AND SURROUNDING COUNTIES…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8

inches expected. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Hardin, Mercer and Auglaize Counties.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Saturday to 4 AM EST Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.