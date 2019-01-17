THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH
LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Hardin, Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Logan, Marion, Union and Wyandot Counties
* WHEN...From late Friday night through late Saturday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult to
impossible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue
to monitor the latest forecasts