THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Hardin, Allen, Auglaize, Hancock, Logan, Marion, Union and Wyandot Counties * WHEN...From late Friday night through late Saturday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts

Related