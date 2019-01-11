…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM SATURDAY
TO 4 AM EST SUNDAY for HARDIN, MERCER, AUGLAIZE, LOGAN AND UNION COUNTIES IN OUR REGION…..
. WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches expected.
. WHERE…Portions of East Central Indiana and Central and West
Central Ohio.
. WHEN…From 7 AM Saturday to 4 AM EST Sunday.
. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could be very difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads
and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.