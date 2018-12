A McCutchenville woman was arrested on a warrant this week.

According to the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office report, deputies were in the village attempting to locate two fugitives.

Contact was made with Renee A. Kincade at a residence on State Highway 53, and she was taken into custody on a warrant out of Wyandot County Common Pleas Court for a grand jury indictment of possession of heroin.

Kincade was transported to the Wyandot County jail pending a court appearance.