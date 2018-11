A Kenton woman was arrested on a warrant over the weekend.

According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers received information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office that they were on a call in the 400 block of North Main Street where a woman had an active warrant.

22 year old Taylor Woodruff was taken into custody by a sheriff’s deputy who transported her to the police department.

She was later transported to the Multi County Jail in Marion.