A woman was bitten by a dog Wednesday morning in Kenton.

According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Broadway Street to investigate the incident.

It was discovered that Pamela S. Smith failed to control the dogs and was cited for failure to confine. The owner, 50 year old David E. Smith, was cited for failing to have liability insurance for the dogs, which are pitbulls, in violation of the dangerous and vicious dogs ordinance in the City of Kenton.

The victim received apparent minor injuries.