The Wapakoneta Police Department raised $1300 as part of their No Shave November Campaign.

The goal of the charity event is to bring awareness and support for individuals who are battling cancer.

Officers were allowed to grow beards from October until their annual Christmas party in early December, and the beards were then auctioned off to raise money.

This year, thirteen officers participated in the event and the department raised $1300.

The money was donated to a member of their police family and their spouse, who is currently going through treatment for cancer. That is to help cover medical bills.

Since 2015, the agency has raised $4600.