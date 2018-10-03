The Lima News reports that The Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a woman in her 60s early Tuesday after receiving a call about a driver traveling down the wrong side of I-75.

According to the Lima News the Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua post reported that The woman took the wrong direction at the Breese Road exit, became confused and could not find a way to turn around. Troopers stopped the woman and with aid of a wrecker, was able to get the vehicle facing the correct way.

The event ended without incident.