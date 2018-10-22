A house was destroyed by fire in Wyandot County early this morning.

According to Marseilles Fire Chief Steve Dickinson, firefighters were dispatched around 5:45 this morning to a two story house on Township Highway 94.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Chief Dickinson said the call came in as an occupied structure, but he said fortunately the husband and wife and their dogs all made it out safely, and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and it remains under investigation.

The Marseilles Fire Department was assisted at the scene by fire departments from Forest, Pitt Township and Upper Sandusky.

Firefighters were finishing at the scene as of late morning.