Victims of a rash of mailbox vandalisms in Wyandot County are being asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Numerous mailboxes and some signs were damaged earlier this month by someone hitting them with a blunt object.

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating the incident and have spoken to several suspects.

Victims are being asked to be prepared to provide information to dispatch so the case can be finalized.

The sheriff’s office number is 419-294-2362.