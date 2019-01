The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office released its activity report for the year 2018.

During the year, three people were killed in three separate crashes, and 83 people were injured in 57 crashes.

A total of 182 adults and 3 juveniles were arrested on felony charges, and 732 inmates were incarcerated at the Wyandot County Jail.

In 2018, 157 new conceal carry permits were issued, 247 were renewed and 5 were suspended.