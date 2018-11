The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office released their activity report for the month of October.

There were 216 complaints investigated, with 13 adults arrested on felony charges, 26 on misdemeanor charges.

Nine people were injured in 8 separate crashed during the month.

Of the 40 registered sex offenders, 1 was not in compliance and one arrest was made.

Eight new conceal carry permits were issued. 15 were renewed, and one was suspended.