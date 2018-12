The Wynford Royals defeated Riverdale 52-38 in girls basketball action Saturday afternoon.

The difference in an evenly-played game for Wynford was the second quarter. The Royals (2-1) outscored the Lady Falcons 17-9 over the second period to build a 27-18 halftime edge and then outscored Riverdale 25-20 over the final 16 minutes.

Alex Rothlisberger led the Falcons with 15 points. Danielle Searfoss added six points and 10 rebounds for Riverdale, which slips to 2-3 on the season.