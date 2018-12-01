A Ridgemont boys basketball team relying heavily on underclassmen defeated Ada 59-50 in boys basketball play on Friday in the season opener for both teams.

The Golden Gophers led by as many as 13 points in the first half but the Bulldogs stormed back to take the lead in the third quarter. Ridgemont regrouped and led by a point heading into the fourth quarter and then outscored Ada 18-10 over the final eight minutes to post the victory.

Freshman Mason Stuck led all players with 25 points for the Golden Gophers while fellow freshman Landon Newland added 19 markers. Freshmen and sophomores also accounted for the remainder of the Ridgemont scoring.

Ada placed three players in double figures, led by Connor Frazier’s 15 points. Philip Coulson scored 14 points while Brandon Hull added 11 markers for the Bulldogs.